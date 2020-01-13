2020 Parenting: Parents Take Internet Modem On Day Trip After Kids Want To Stay At Home

A post went viral yesterday after a mother of 3, Cassie, asked her kids if they wanted to go out on a day trip.

She received the predictable response of “That's so boring, I don't want to go”

So Cassie and her husband Chris decided rather than taking the kids out they would take out the hardest working family member… the internet modem.

“Modem had a fantastic day not being used by the kids and it was lovely not to listen to constant bickering. The only complaining was Evan being mortified that we took our modem out in public”

The icing on this hilarious cake is that they documented and photographed the whole thing.

