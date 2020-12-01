2021 Australian Open Start Date Certain To Be Moved But Could Still Be Cancelled

The 2021 edition of the Australian Open is all but confirmed to be moved from the original start date of January 18th.

International players will be required to quarantine for 14-days, with Tennis Australia to make training facilities available to the players.

The 2021 Australian Open is likely to be played in front of COVID-capped crowds, with stadiums expected to be capped at 75% capacity.

Tennis Australia CEO provided this update on Twitter.