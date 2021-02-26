2021 Charity Shield Live On Triple M This Saturday!

The Rabbitohs and Dragons will clash in the annual Charity Shield this Saturday night and you can catch the game live and loud across the Tripe M Network!

2021 CHARITY SHIELD BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Saturday February 27

Rabbitohs vs. Dragons

Live coverage from 6:20pm (AEDT): Join Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence & Anthony Maroon for the call.

Kickoff 6:30pm (AEDT): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the brand new LiSTNR App; download it for free from the App or Google Play store!

