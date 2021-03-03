2021 Ladder | The Team MG Predicts To Finish In 5th Position In 2021
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
Triple M's Mark Geyer is running through his 2021 NRL ladder, as we near the start of the season.
After running through the bottom half of his ladder, MG has so far predicted the Wests Tigers to finish in 8th position, the Titans 7th & the Eels to slide down the ladder from their 2020 placing to finish in 6th.
On Tuesday night's edition of The Rush Hour, MG predicted which Sydney club will finish 5th.
LISTEN HERE: