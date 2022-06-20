2022 Logie Winners: Hamish Blake Wins The Gold Logie And Bert Newton Award

Celebrities strutted the red carpet on the Gold Coast overnight for TV's night of night's; the TV WEEK Logie Awards.

After a three-year pandemic hiatus, the Australian television industry’s premier awards night finally returned with a bang.

Hamish Blake took home the Gold, along with the inaugural Bert Newton Award for most popular presenter.

Up against Sonia Kruger, Karl Stefanovic, Julia Morris, Ray Meagher, Melissa Leong and Tom Gleeson for Gold Logie, Blake in his classic style read the back of the trophy and said:

“Congratulations you have won 2022 Gold Logie. As there was no Gold Logie in 2021 or 2020, they jackpotted. This counts for three. Oh my god. I’ve won one two years ago. To win four of these is...that’s too much.” - Hamish Blake

While the Bert Newton award was announced by Bert's wife, Patti Newton, who payed tribute to the King of the Logies.

"I actually didn't think I was going to be able to do this tonight, because it is still very raw and I will never get over him not being here. But I know he is with me. And here. But I know he is with me," she said in her speech.

Patti finished by saying: "I was only thinking today, if I could just ask him how he feels about this particular award being named in his honour. And I am absolutely certain that he would say, 'What? Not the gold?'"

Bert hosted the Logie Awards night 20 times, while he won four Gold Logies and was inducted into the Logies Hall Of Fame.

The prestigious Logies also delivered some long over-due diversity in representation.

Hailing it a win for representation, Australian of the year Dylan Alcott and ABC presenter Tony Armstrong who presented the award for Most Outstanding Sports Coverage, said being on the stage spoke volumes.

“To be honest, having an Indigenous man and a guy in a wheelchair up here, on commercial TV …," Alcott said.

Tony Armstrong also took home the Graham Kennedy award,

While legendary sports broadcaster Bruce McAvaney was inducted into the TV Week Logie Hall of Fame.

"It is undeniable that so many of Australia's most iconic sporting moments have been made much more memorable by the words of Bruce McAvaney," said former AFL player and coach Leigh Matthews, who presented the lifetime achievement award.

Other winners of the night included:

Most popular actor - Guy Pearce

Most popular actress - Kitty Flanagan

Most popular drama program - Home and Away

Most popular entertainment program - Googlebox Australia

Most popular panel or current affairs program - The Project

Most popular comedy program - Have you been paying attention?

Most popular reality program - Masterchef Australia

Most popular lifestyle program - Travel Guides

Most popular Aussie actor in an international program - Jackie Weaver

Most outstanding drama series - The Newsreader (ABC)

Most outstanding miniseries - Fires (ABC)

Most outstanding actor - Richard Roxburgh, Fires (ABC)

Most outstanding actress - Anna Torv, The Newsreader (ABC)

Most outstanding supporting actor - Colin Friels, Wakefield (ABC)

Most outstanding supporting actress - Heather Mitchell, Love Me (BINGE and FOXTEL)

Most outstanding entertainment or comedy program - Lego Masters Australia (9Network)

Most outstanding reality program - I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! (Network 10)

Most outstanding news coverage or public affairs report - The Project – Brittany Higgins Interview (Network 10)

Most outstanding sports coverage - Olympic and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020 (Seven Network)

Most outstanding children's program - Bluey (ABC)

Most outstanding factual or documentary program - Incarceration Nation (NITV)

