2022 Royal Adelaide Show Honour Queen With Minute Of Silence

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth following her death at the age of 96-years-old.

“A family has lost a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother,” he said.

“The thoughts of South Australians are with the members of the Royal Family as they mourn such a significant loss." - Premier Peter Malinauskas

“For over seventy years Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II served the Commonwealth with an unfailing commitment and devotion to duty.

“Her reign of 70 years and seven months was the longest of any monarch.

“Her Majesty served South Australia dutifully, with dignity and through significant eras of social change.”

The Premier revealed that the South Australia government will oversee several “observances” in honour of Queen Elizabeth.

“These observances will provide a number of ways in which South Australians can choose to express condolences to the Royal Family for their loss and show their respect to Her Majesty,” he said.

“Observances include flag protocols, the hanging of a hatchment for Queen Elizabeth II at the gates of Government House, a tribute site within the grounds of Government House, a State Church Service and condolence books located at Government House and the City of Playford.

“A State Proclamation Ceremony, acknowledging the accession of His Majesty The King will also occur in the comings days.

“Further details regarding the ceremony will be released shortly, and more information regarding the South Australian Government observances will be released later today.”

The 2022 Royal Adelaide Show which was open today, honoured the Queen with a minute of silence.

The Premier along with The Governor also witnessed the memorial coat of arms on the front gates of Government House.

The last time this was hung on the front gate of the Government House was back in 1901 following the death of Queen Victoria.

