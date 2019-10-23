25 Plaques Have Been Stolen From The Seymour Anglican Parish Church Grounds

The plaques were individually marked with details of the deceased, some dating back around 50 years.

Eight additional plaques were removed from garden monuments in the past week but only reported to police yesterday.

Police believe the plaques may be melted down and sold, and as such have asked scrap metal merchants to be vigilant and contact police on 5735 0200 if they have any suspicions about a scrap metal sale.

