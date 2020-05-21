25 Years Ago 'Take That' Covered "Smells Like Teen Spirit" And It Was Probably The Worst Thing That's Ever Happened In The History Of Music

We hope you're sitting down. This may come as a nasty shock.

In 1995, mediocre tenny-bopper Pommy bastard boyband Take That covered Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit".

However bad that sounds to you, the reality is even worse.

From Mark Owen (Mark. Owen.) yelling in his reedy voice "Are you ready for some Rock and Roll?" to Gary Barlow (Gary. Barlow.) ripping off his singlet, pronouncing "albino" in a full English accent and - most incredibly of all - getting the words of the last verse wrong (Who doesn't know this song? And if you don't know it, why would you perform it in front of thousands of people and numerous cameras..?!?), it's a huge shout for the worst thing to ever happen on a live music stage.

Check out the full horror for yourself:

All together now:

"When the night comes.... mumble mumble... Here we are now... where's the table? I feel stupid... and complacent..."

May God have mercy.

