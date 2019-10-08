25 Years On, Michael Hutchence's Tribute To Elvis Still Stands Up As One Of The Great Tributes

On this day, 25 years ago, late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence performed a rocking tribute song to the great Elvis Presley that, to this day, stands up as truly a great live performance.

WATCH:

The concert - called It's Now Or Never: The Tribute To Elvis - was reportedly the first tribute concert approved by the Elvis Presley Estate, and was broadcast around the world.

It featured such luminaries as Iggy Pop, Chris Isaak, Bryan Adams and Cheap Trick (amongst many others).

Amongst all those legends was our very own legend, the great Michael Hutchence.

The song he performed above - Baby, Let's Play House - was one of the more obscure of Elvis's huge back catalogue of hits, but we reckoned he nailed it.

It's a timely anniversary, with the Richard Lowenstein documentary masterpiece that is Mystify: Michael Hutchence set for release in UK and US markets. It's also about to be released on DVD here in Australia and will be shown on ABC in November.

