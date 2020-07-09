25th Anniversary of Crescent Head Police Shooting

The NSW Police Force is reflecting on one of the force’s darkest days in history, as they mark 25 years since the shooting murders of two officers at Crescent Head on the state’s Mid North Coast.

At 12:35am on Sunday 9 July 1995, Senior Constable Robert Spears and Senior Constable Peter Addison were dispatched to Crescent Head following reports of a domestic-related incident.

Upon arrival in Walker Street, the senior constables were ambushed by a gunman, armed with a high-powered rifle.

Senior Constables Addison and Spears, both aged 36, returned fire before Senior Constable Addison tried to call for additional resources on the police radio; while he was doing this, Senior Constable Spears was fatally wounded.

Senior Constable Addison then attempted to locate a phone in a nearby home when he was shot dead by the gunman; who then turned the rifle on himself.

Both officers were awarded the NSW Police Force’s highest honour, the Commissioner’s Valour Award (VA), for their bravery.

On this significant day, Mid North Coast Commander, Acting Superintendent Paul Fuller, will lay a wreath at the Crescent Head memorial site – in honour of the fallen officers.

“Today, we at the Mid North Coast Police District remember two courageous and brave colleagues.

“They confronted the fear and danger to protect their community. They made the ultimate sacrifice, and we will never forget what they did that Sunday in July 1995.

“Their bravery and professionalism lives on through all their colleagues and the officers who came after them. They are a true example of the courage every NSW Police officer displays every day,” A/Supt Fuller said.

The deaths led to major reforms within the NSW Police Force, including the changeover from revolvers to automatic pistols; ballistic vests; better radio communications and improved tactical training.