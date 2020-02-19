28-Year-Old Man Facing Multiple Charges Over Mount Louisa Cyclist Accident

Townsville detectives have charged a 28-year-old man after a group of cyclists were allegedly hit by a vehicle this morning.

Police allege the man knocked over three women and two men near Bamford Lane and failed to remain at the scene just before 6am.

All five cyclists were taken to the Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

The 28-year-old Mount Louisa man was charged with four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, one count of driver fail to remain at the scene and render assistance.

He is due to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court tomorrow (February 20).

Our thoughts remain with the families of the cyclists involved.

EARLIER: