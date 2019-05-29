We’re Taking Give Me 5 For Kids To NEW HEIGHTS!!

Now in our 25th year, 2GO’s Give Me 5 For Kids is taking things to new heights… Quite literally! Give Me Heights For Kids For Kids will see Mandy & Rob Palmer take to the skies, as they broadcast LIVE from a CRANE at Domayne in West Gosford on Friday June 7.





Here’s the deal… We want to send them well into the sky, but we’ll need our listener’s help and generosity to do it! As the donations roll in across the phone lines and at the event, we’ll send them higher and higher.



Call and Donate, Friday June 7 between 6am-9am on 13 27 10 and will go in the draw to win a brand new Dyson V11!!

It’s all being made possible thanks to our friends at Woddo’s Crane’s & Domayne West Gosford, so don’t worry, the only thing they’ll be constructing from up there is a pool of much needed funds for sick kids on the Central Coast.



What: Give Me Heights For Kids

When: Friday, 7th June - 6am-9am

Where: Domayne West Gosford

