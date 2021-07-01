3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Gippsland

Gippsland was rocked by a 3.3 magnitude earthquake on Thursday night.

Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) issued a warning with tremors felt around 5.55pm.

Geoscience had received eight 'felt reports' from residents in the region’s epicentre, south of Sale.

Comments to SES's Facebook post reflected the rumbles felt across the area.

Dionne from Pakenham wrote "My dog was angry barking at that time and my cats ran and hid. Scary"

While Stacy posted that she "Felt the house shudder".

There were no reports of damage or calls for VICSES assistance.

