$3 Million Funding For Fishing In South West

Premier Mark McGowan and Fisheries Minister Dave Kelly stocked juvenile marron into the Harvey Dam over the weekend, announcing an almost $3 million investment into the WA fishery industry.

The McGowan government has pledged almost $500,00 to be used for marron stocking and habitat enhancement, to boost the recreational fishing experience which makes the south-west so unique.

The money comes from the latest round of the Recreational Fishing Initiative Fund (RFIF), which will stock 300,000 marron and enhance their habitats.

Premier Mark McGowan expanded on how the funds would be spent.

“Each year it is estimated 700,000 recreational fishers in Western Australia spend an estimated $2.4 billion a year

“With our latest investment of almost $3 million in stocking programs, habitat enhancement projects and an artificial reef for Carnarvon we hope to see recfishing tourism grow. This will support jobs and the economy, particularly in regional areas,” Premier McGowan said.

Fisheries minister Dave Kelly acknowledged how recreational fishing was a large part of life in Western Australia.

"Last financial year, the McGowan Government invested more than $17 million to ensure recfishing in WA remains some of the best on offer in the world

“These latest projects don’t just deliver on our commitment for sustainable fishing, but will ensure Western Australians can continue to have enjoyable, unique fishing experiences across the State

“With freshwater fish stocking, new artificial reefs in development for the metropolitan area and Carnarvon, as well as habitat enhancement projects across the State, recfishing in WA is looking better than ever,” said Minister Kelly.

