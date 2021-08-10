$3 Million Voucher Scheme To Boost Gold Coast Tourism Industry

Gold Coast residents are being encouraged to spend more as part of a $3 million voucher system.

The covid-relief package includes the distribution of 60,000 vouchers worth $50 a piece which are only applicable when you spend up to $100 or more.

The hospitality, retail, arts and tourism industry are in desperate need of a cash injection with tourists from Victoria and NSW still locked out of QLD.

The vouchers will be valid across a multitude of businesses throughout the Gold Coast including food and beverage, tours, arts, accomodation and retail.

The new scheme will be steered by Destination Gold Coast and will kick off in approximately two weeks time.

Mayor Tom Tate is referring to the scheme as "local dollars" with the hopes the extra cash will help to boost many local industries.

“It’s not just spending on rides and the like, you can go to retail, you spend $100, you’ve got your $50 voucher it’s basically half price so that you can actually stimulate the economy,” Mayor Tom Tate said.

Mayor Tate said the scheme was developed based on the previously successful Holiday Dollars program.

"This time around we’re just going to do it bigger and wider," he said.

The voucher system isn't the only Covid-relief strategy being executed across the Gold Coast, with the council applying a handful of other measures to assist struggling local businesses.

Some of these measure include flexible payment plans for water and rates accounts, waiving interest on overdue fees such as film application and development applications, waiving al fresco dining fees, one month free hire of community city halls for community groups, small businesses and emergency service hirers and flexible arrangements for rate payers with no penalty interest.

Small accomodation businesses will also have access to fee digital growth training.

