$3 million worth of marijuana seized in Mangrove Mountain

On Thursday, police seized a $2.2 million dollar cannabis crop across Western Sydney and NSW’s central coast.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Drug and Firearms Squad discovered the hydroponic systems and makeshift greenhouse on Berecry Road at Mangrove Mountain grow house.

A strike force was assisted by Brisbane’s water police district. There was an estimation of 630 marijuana plants.

A 25 year old Parramatta man at the scene was arrested and charged.

He was refused bail at the Gosford Local Court on Friday and will reappear again on July 23.

Cannabis crop in Mangrove Mountain:

Another two search warrants were issued that night for a home on Rosehill Road in Parramatta. 230 cannabis plants were found there and seized.

Bringing the seized marijuana street value total to over $3 million.

