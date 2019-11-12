30-Minute Stop Work Strikes Will Begin In Our Catholic Schools on Tuesday.

Work bans are already in place but now 30-minute stop work strikes will commence in Catholic Schools across the state from Tuesday.

It follows employers not agreeing to terms and conditions for teachers, including wage parity and workloads.

Newsreader Abbey caught up with Independent Education Union of Australia – Queensland and Northern Territory (IEUA-QNT) Branch Secretary Terry Burke about the strikes.

Good Counsel College (Innisfail)

Good Counsel Primary School (Innisfail)

Holy Spirit College (Manoora/Cooktown)

Mackillop Catholic College Mount Peter (Mt Peter)

Mother of Good Counsel School (Cairns North)

Mt St Bernard College (Herberton)

Our Lady Help of Christians School (Earlville)

St Augustine's School (Mossman)

St Francis Xavier's School (Manunda)

St Gerard Majella Primary School (Woree)

St John's School (Silkwood)

St Joseph's School (Parramatta Park)

St Joseph's School (Atherton)

St Michael's School (Gordonvale)

St Monica's College (Cairns)

St Stephen's Catholic College (Mareeba)

St Teresa's School (Ravenshoe)