30 Years On: That Time INXS Headlined A Gig In Brazil To 140,000 Punters

In yet another example of bloody life going way too bloody quick, it's 30 years ago to the day that INXS headlined a HUGE festival gig in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

When we say huge, how's 140,000 people sound? January 19, 1991. A hot summer's night in Rio!

WATCH:

Of course, this was just the entree for what would be the main course, their epic festival gig at Wembley Stadium, in July of the same year.

WATCH:

We dipped into the archives and found this, an interview with Michael Hutchence where he explains what it took to get them to the top of their game. Basically, a sh*tload of hard work. An apt conversation, coming off the news that the architect of their ambitions for worldwide domination, manager Chris M Murphy, sadly passed away last weekend.

LISTEN:

