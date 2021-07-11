$3000 Coming To Small Businesses Across WA

Western Australia's metro and regional small businesses are being offered $3000 assistance grants by the government, following the economic fallout due to the state’s recently imposed lockdowns.

Although the lockdown has been in the Perth and Peel regions, the state’s Premier Mark McGowan says the government recognises some regional businesses have been affected, so they too will be eligible for grants.

“We recognise that regional businesses lost customers heading into the school holidays.”

About 15,400 businesses in Perth and Peel plus 2300 regionally based businesses may be eligible across the hospitality, tourism, fitness, catering, performing arts, beauty and other industries.

McGowan rejected any suggestions that the grants weren’t enough.

“It’s the most generous scheme of its type in Australia and obviously on a per day basis of lockdown it has been more generous than those put in place in NSW, Victoria and Queensland.”

If the 0 cases trend, running for 5 days now, continues WA will bid farewell to all restrictions.

“No masks, no capacity limits, no crowd limits, no service restrictions, no limits on visits to loved ones in aged care and hospitals and the return of dance floors, major events and live performances.” - WA Premier Mark McGowan

