$3000 Interest Free No Fee No Credit Check Loan To Help Families Impacted By Covid-19
Mackay & Whitsundays households impacted by coronavirus may be able to secure up to $3000 to put towards rent and utility bills.
Not-for-profit organisation Good Shepherd Microfinance has launched a new no interest, no fee and no credit check loan, to be repaid over 24 months in collaboration with the federal government and National Australia Bank.
The money will be paid directly to the landlord or utility company. See the story from NINE NEWS below