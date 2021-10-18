A major police operation targeting gang violence has seen 31 people arrested in the past week.

Operation Alliance had stationed officers patrolling Melton, Brimbank, and Wyndham from last Wednesday to Sunday night.

During the first night of the operation, police intercepted a car on the Melton highway where they found $15,000 in cash, methylamphetamine, and a number of phones and other items.

31 people arrested during blitz on western suburbs gang violence

On the second night of the operation, police apprehended a man who was involved in an aggravated carjacking in Brimbank.

Later on that night, officers intercepted a vehicle that was linked to an armed robbery from earlier on in the week, three of the men were arrested.

In total, the operation impounded three cars, found 16 people breaching bail, and arrested 31 people for drug trafficking, theft, armed robbery, aggravated burglary.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.