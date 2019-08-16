Victorian Man Identified As Victim Of New Zealand Shooting

A man shot dead while holidaying in New Zealand has been identified as Warrnambool Man, Sean McKinnon.
The 33-year-old was killed while sleeping inside a campervan in the early hours of Friday morning.
His alleged killer demanded the keys for the campervan before shooting him.
He was travelling with his 32-year-old Canadian fiancé who miraculously escaped unscathed, ran several kilometres to find help.
"This is a tragic incident. Inquiries indicate that this was a random attack," Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley told reporters in Hamilton on Friday."
