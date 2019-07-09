34 People Charged Following Operation Quebec Oxygen – Targeting Distribution of Ice

Police have charged 34 people with 1,049 charges following the closure of a significant operation targeting the distribution of Ice in South West Queensland.

Operation Quebec Oxygen started in February 2018, involving detectives from the Dalby Criminal Investigation Branch, with the assistance of State Crime Command’s Rural Major Organised Crime Squad (MOCS) and local officers.

Over the past three days officers conducted 56 search warrants at locations in Chinchilla, Tara and Dalby, locating quantities of dangerous drugs, $15,000 in cash and four firearms.

As a result, a 32-year-old Chinchilla man and a 26-year-old Chinchilla woman have both been charged with 407 offences including:

399 counts of supplying a dangerous drug

two counts of trafficking a dangerous drug

possession of a dangerous drug

one count each of possessing property used in connection with a crime

possess property for use in connection with a crime

possessing the proceeds of crime

unlawful possession of a weapon (flick knife)

They have both been remanded in custody and are next due to appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court on October 10.

Detective Acting Inspector Teena Rolls from South West District said the operation aimed to disrupt the criminal networks supplying Ice to rural communities.

“Dismantling this network means we are preventing further harm to rural communities, where dangerous drugs like Ice can do so much damage,” Detective Acting Inspector Rolls said.

“I would like to acknowledge the hard work of our officers in this protracted investigation, removing dangerous drugs, cash and weapons out of the hands of criminals.”

If you have any information for police, contact:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #: QP1800442412

