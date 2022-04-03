Birds Of Tokyo Did 4 Weeks Of Quarantine For One Show!

Birds Of Tokyo join Matty O on Triple M Aussie

Ian Kenny & Glenn Sarangapany of Birds of Tokyo joined Matty O on Triple M Aussie with the release of their brand new single 'Smith Street'. The boys touch on playing the AFL Grand Final which included four weeks of isolation for drummer Adam Weston, being on festivals again, new music and touring with Keith Urban!

Have a listen below:

