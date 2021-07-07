40,000 Footy Fans Welcomed This Weekend as Restrictions Ease

Melburnians are being rewarded for a seventh straight day without a new Covid case with another round of eased restrictions.

From Friday footy crowds will increase to 75% allowing 40,000 eager fans to pass through the turnstiles for each game over the weekend.

Larger footy crowds for this weekend as restrictions ease

Health Minister Martin Foley commended Victorians on their efforts getting Covid numbers down to zero.

“The good news is that the position here in Victoria is stable. That means that we can ease our restrictions further.”

Along with footy crowds, density limits at cafes, restaurants and gyms will be relaxed, dancefloors are back with up to 50 people, and 15 people are allowed in homes.

The Health Minister also announced an ease of restrictions in face masks in some areas and workplaces.

“They will no longer be required at schools for students and staff, and they will no longer be required fat workplaces if you don’t interact with the public. For example in offices and factory settings.”

We’re reminded to use QR codes, get tested when we present symptoms, and get vaccinated if possible.

