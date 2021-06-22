40,000 Workers Needed For Western Australia's Mining And Resources Sector

Western Australia’s mining and resources sector could need as many as 40,000 additional workers by 2023.

The Chamber of Minerals and Energy of WA’s (CMEWA) new research found a significant skill shortage was set to worsen as the sector grew.

From truck drivers moving material to highly technical experts, the work force would require a substantial increase in trained professionals to ensure that the $140 billion worth of projects on the agenda were accomplishable. 

CMEWA Chief Executive, Paul Everingham, said they were going to need workers with experience across a number of roles.

"Currently the sector employs about 140,000 people directly in Western Australia and by the mid-point of 2023, we’re going to need to employ about 180,000 people. That’s a growth of 40,000 in quite a short amount of time."

- Paul Everingham

