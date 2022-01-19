42,000 RATs Stolen From South Sydney Depot

A brazen thief has stolen 42,000 rapid antigen tests with a value of $500,000 from Sydney's south overnight.

South Sydney police were called out to a Mascot depot following reports a man had entered the premise about 3:20pm on Tuesday, loaded the RATs onto a vehicle and drove off.

“The incident was reported to police and inquiries are continuing,” a police spokesperson said.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet on Wednesday condemned the “disgusting act” warning that the thief would be found.

“At a time when everyone across our state has made incredible efforts in keeping people safe and making sacrifices, what a disgraceful act,” Mr Perrottet said.

“The police will catch you, the police will catch you.”

It comes as Australia grapples with a shortage of RATs, with scams and price gouging which the consumer watchdog has called “beyond outrageous”.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has received reports of RATs costing up to $500 for two tests online, and more than $70 per test purchased through convenience stores, service stations and independent supermarkets.

