46 new state-of-the-art ambulances hitting our roads in SA

A fleet of 46 new state-of-the-art ambulances will soon begin hitting our roads as part of the Marshall Liberal Government’s commitment to boost health services throughout South Australia.

Minister for Health and Wellbeing, Stephen Wade, said the new ambulances - each costing about $140,000 - would help deliver life-saving patient outcomes while complementing the dozen new high-tech ‘SPRINT’ vehicles which will reduce response times.

“The Marshall Liberal Government is focussed on boosting patient services and this investment in a new state-of-the-art ambulance fleet is one of the many ways we are delivering that for all South Australians,” Minister Wade said.

“We’ve been working closely with SA Ambulance Service to make improvements for our hardworking crews and to deliver improved health care for our patients,” confirmed Minister Wade.

“Our ambulances are turning out to more emergencies than ever before. This investment will future-proof our service and better prepare us for any second wave of coronavirus.”

The new Mercedes-Benz VS30 Sprinter ambulance has improved safety features and the latest technology, including improved leather seats for infection control and Wi-Fi for ease of transmitting clinical data.

The $6.4 million investment complements recent resourcing boosts into SAAS, including major building works to ambulance stations throughout the state, and the recruitment of additional paramedics and Triple Zero (000) call takers to the front-line.

Of the new ambulances, 14 will go to metro sites while 32 will be rolled-out throughout the regions.

SA Ambulance Service, Chief Executive Officer, David Place, said the new vehicles boast the latest technology and are increasingly being used by emergency services throughout the world.

“Our two-person ambulance crews respond to over 800 incidents between them a day,” said Mr Place.

“We have some of the best clinicians in the world - it makes sense to support them with modern vehicles.

“All new vehicles will continue to be fully equipped with powerlift stretchers, which we know greatly assist our staff and patients.”

Each region throughout South Australia will benefit from a new vehicle as part of this announcement.

Yankalilla, Penola and Cleve will receive the first of the VS30 Sprinter allocation, with Minlaton, Kingscote, Riverton, Mannum, Hamley Bridge and Tailem Bend to follow.

The remaining fleet are expected to be on the roads by August 2020.