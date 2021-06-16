49-Year-Old Brisbane Man Arrested For Hamilton Housefires

A 49-year-old Brisbane man was off to court on Wednesday, charged over the recent housefires in Hamilton.

Firefighters were called to a blaze on Nudgee Road on Tuesday afternoon and quickly arrested the man after a patrol of the area. The same house had been set alight three weeks prior, with the blaze also doing damage to the property next door.

It was alleged that the man was responsible for setting three fires in the area over the last month.

Nobody was injured in the incidents and investigations were ongoing.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or here.

