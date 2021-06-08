$5 million of Illicit Drugs Seized in Tassie’s Biggest Drug Bust

It's being called Tasmania Police's biggest ever drug bust after detectives dismantled a Queensland-based drug syndicate.

It's all under Operation Carnegie, a three-year investigation into the importation of drugs from Queensland to Tasmania.

Six people have been arrested and charged, after over 5 million dollars worth of cocaine, ice, and cash was reportedly seized.

Minister Michael Ferguson congratulated the force on their work.

“It’s a great outcome for young and old Tasmanians today, and every family in Tasmania is now safer because of this outcome.”

Sarah Charlton from drug and alcohol abuse counselling service, Holyoake says arrests aren't going to solve the growing problem of substance abuse

“It’s going up and up and up every month when I do these statistics, there’s an increase in crystal meth, it’s incredibly prevalent out there.”

Police are encouraging members of the community to report drug distribution activity to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.