$50,000 in healthcare equipment to Limestone Coast hospitals

Two specialised pumps for delivering anaesthetic to surgery patients is among $50,000 worth of healthcare equipment being provided to Limestone Coast hospitals by The Hospital Research Foundation (THRF).

The pumps will be located at Mount Gambier Hospital.

The funding is part of a $300,000 state-wide commitment to South Australia’s country health network by the charity.

At the request of the Limestone Coast health network, two sterilisation drying cabinets for Mount Gambier’s theatre are also part of the commitment.

Limestone Coast Local Health Network CEO Ngaire Buchanan welcomed the funding.

“We are extremely grateful to receive this generous contribution from The Hospital Research Foundation and would like to thank them for their ongoing support,” she said.

“This equipment will allow us to continue providing high quality care to our local community for both now and into the future.”

THRF CEO Paul Flynn said the charity was proud to extend its support to all South Australian communities and public hospitals.

“The Hospital Research Foundation is the charity for every South Australian,” Paul said.

“With about 25 per cent of South Australians living outside of Adelaide, it is incumbent of us to do all we can to help improve care and treatments for these regional communities.

“This equipment meets an immediate need within the Limestone Coast region and helps patients access the latest healthcare at their local hospital.

“It also arms our frontline healthcare workers with the latest technology to make their jobs easier.

“We are proud to be able to support the great work of country health centres through this grant, made possible thanks to our generous donors and ticket buyers in the Hospital Research Home Lottery.”