$50 million to end the mouse plague

There is relief in sight for farmers and households across New South Wales' as a mouse plague continues to destroy crops and livelihoods.

The NSW Government announced on Thursday a $50 million support package to tackle the ongoing rodent invasion.

An emergency request has also been put in by the Minister for Agriculture Mister Adam Marshall seeking federal approval for a new fast- acting poison currently outlawed in the country.

NSW Farmers and the Country Women’s Association of NSW had been calling on the state government for financial support packages to bait the mice.

NSW mouse plague continues to devastate the Central-West



On Monday Mr Marshall also announced 16 government-funded mice-management workshops for farmers across the state.

The workshops are being held from May 12-26 at Molong, Mullaley, Leadville, Ballimore, Cumnock, Junee, Young, Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo, Coleambally, Goolgowi, West Wyalong, Narrabri, Bingara, Croppa Creek and Moree.

Thursday's announcement also offers eligible households who spend money on mouse baits rebates of $500 and small businesses up to $1000.

