$500 Grants Available For Households Impacted By Devastating Floods

Grants of $500 are now available for up to 50,000 households hit by devastating floods, thanks to the generosity of Australians.

Applications are now open for Australian Red Cross flood grants to assist the flood-hit communities across Queensland and New South Wales.

Red Cross estimates it will be able to provide payments of $500 to up to 50,000 households, impacted by the floods. Bereavement grants of $20,000 will also be provided to families who sadly lost relatives in the floods and are experiencing financial hardship.

Australia Unites Telethon raised a massive $25.2 million for the people hit by the floods last week and 100% of the proceeds is going to those impacted.

“This money is a gift from the Australian people. We can only give what we receive, and Red Cross is providing help as part of a much larger multi-agency recovery effort,” Red Cross Acting Director of Australian Programs Garry Page said.

Included is:

• Bereavement grants of $20,000 to support senior next-of-kin of people who died as a direct result of the floods with immediate needs (funeral and other related expenses) if they are experiencing financial hardship. We will be contacting senior next-of-kin directly in relation to these grants.

• A $500 relief grant per household to help with basic needs such as food, clothing or personal items for people whose primary place of residence was affected by the floods and who are experiencing financial hardship as a result.

Applications open from March 18, and the first grants are expected to arrive in people’s bank accounts from Monday, March 21.

The best way to apply is on the Red Cross website here, and eligible people need to complete a simple online form. People can also call 1800 733 276 for assistance. Grants will be distributed until all eligible applications have been processed or available funds are exhausted.

The Red Cross floods appeal is still ongoing, which is enabling Red Cross staff and volunteers to continue to respond in flood-hit communities, support long term recovery and provide cash assistance. Donations to the ongoing appeal can be made at Coles, Australia Post, Commonwealth Bank and Bank of Queensland outlets and Red Cross stores.