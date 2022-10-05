5000 Properties Powerless After Wild Winds And Heavy Rain Lash South Australia

Relaxed conditions are expected after wild weather lashed the state overnight.

More than 5000 properties across South Australia were still without power on Wednesday after heavy rain and strong winds bought down trees and power lines overnight.

SA Power Networks confirmed there were about 60 outages across Adelaide and the Barossa, with extra contractors mobilised to get households and businesses back on the grid after power was knocked out for 13,000 at the peak of the storm.

While in the CBD, eight storeys of glass fell from a building in Gawler Place, littering the road beneath.

Meantime, the State Emergency Service responded to about 415 calls for assistance between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, mostly for fallen power lines and trees.

Authorities are urging people to stay 10 metres clear of downed power lines for their own safety.

The Bureau of Meteorology has advised the rain will move towards the east on Wednesday, with winds easing to about 15km/h, while more showers are predicted for Thursday and Friday.

