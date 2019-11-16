51-Year-Old Bloke Charged For Lighting NSW Bushfire To Protect Cannabis Crop

A 51-year-old man from Ebor is set to appear in court on Saturday after allegedly lighting a fire in attempt to protect a cannabis crop.

On Friday, the man was arrested and charged with intentionally causing a fire.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, the fire is still out of control after being lit on Thursday burning more than 3500 hectares of land.

On Saturday morning, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service say there are still 59 bush and grass fires burning across the state with 13 of those not yet contained.

More than 1 Million hectares of land in NSW has been burnt and more than 250 homes have been destroyed.

Four people have sadly lost their lives.