"6 to 8 Degree Temperatures and 12 Metre Flames Infront Of Us."

The team from the Kuranda/ Myola Rural Fire Brigade will sleep in their own beds tonight.

They're back after 5 days of travelling, 12 hour days, freezing temperatures and a wall of flames infront of them in New South Wales.

It's a long road ahead but we're Aussies- we're bred tough.

Our Resident Channel Nine Journo Maya Fellows spoke to Senior Firefighter Savannah Chibnall and Team Leader Chris as they were preparing to come back to FNQ.

Hear it here: