$600m Win For Tassie Health In Next Month’s State Budget

August's state budget promises to deliver $600 million into Tasmania's bungled health system.

In Friday's press conference, Premier Peter Gutwein revealed the big spend required to get Tassie's health system back in action.

Delivering a slightly more optimistic 2020/21 Preliminary Outcomes Report than anticipated with the deficit down to $411 million with a net debt placed at $459 million.

Hobart Local News Update

With pandemic repercussions less compounding on the state’s economy than anticipated Mr Gutwein is positive about the state’s future.

"That is a good set of numbers, a much better set of numbers than what we originally forecast or expected largely driven as a result of the confidence we’re seeing in the community and importantly, the investment that’s occurring” - Premier Peter Gutwein

A failed attempt at rolling out infrastructure spend during the last financial year, delivering only 59% of its promise is in part behind the golden financials.

With uncertainties surrounding the ever-evolving Covid pandemic, a solid investment in Tasmania's health is welcome news.

