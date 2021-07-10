61 Passengers On Launceston To Melbourne Flight Contacted Amid COVID Scare

Victoria's Department of Health has contacted 61 passengers on a recent Launceston to Melbourne flight, as it includes a passenger who's since tested positive for COVID in London.

The passenger landed at Melbourne Airport on July 2, transferred to the International Terminal, before flying to London via Singapore.

Victoria COVID Commander Jeroen Weimar said the person was on Qantas flight QF1542 which departed from Launceston at 10:15am on Friday July 2.

“It is an exceptionally long shot but as an abundance of caution we’ve decided to take action.”

There have been 0 new COVID cases recorded in Victoria on Sunday.