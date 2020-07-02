63 Unreleased Prince Tracks Out This September With Sign O' The Times Reissue

The Prince Estate has announced a massive double album reissue of Sign O' The Times.

The release is a must have for Prince fans, including 63 never before heard tracks and a limited edition vinyl pressing thanks to Jack White’s label Third Man Records.

The reissue takes us back to the mid 80s when Prince was overflowing with music, that lead to the iconic double album. Original released in 1987, the 2020 version includes live performances, unreleased tracks, previously unseen, hand-written lyrics, memories from friends and rare photographs proving just talented Prince was, as a songwriter, producer, musician and performer.

In addition fans can also get their hands on the limited edition 7" vinyl release thanks Third Man Records.

Pre-order your copy and more info here

Keep up to date with everything in music with our Rock News playlist:

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!