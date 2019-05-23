$7.3 Billion Northwest Metro To Open On Sunday - For Free!

The $7.3 billion Northwest Metro line will be open for free on Sunday before opening to the public next week.

The 13 stations between Rouse Hill and Chatswood will be open from after 11am on Sunday for passengers to try the new line.

During peak times, driverless trains will arrive every four minutes once it reaches full operation; 4000 new commuter parking spaces along the will make park and ride easier for lots of commuters.

If you are keen to check out the new line, NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance is urging people not to all turn up at once:

"Trainspotters will become train riders on Sunday. If you can come later in the day, that would be preferable because there will be large crowds," he said.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!