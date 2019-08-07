7-Eleven Are Giving Everyone Free Coffee This Month So Fill Your Boots... Or Your Keep-Cups

Until 2 September 7-Eleven are dishing up free coffee to everyone who brings a reusable cup to grab their brew!

They hope it helps encourage Australians to get a reusable cup and stop us throwing 70 million(!) disposable coffee cups into landfill every year in this country.

To get your hands on a free cup of coffee, bring in your own reusable coffee cup or purchase a 7-Eleven rCup at 7-Eleven stores Australia-wide from 6 August - 2 September 2019.

Saving the planet and yourself some bucks by getting free coffee? We'll have a slice of that.

