$70 Million Deal Set To Take Off Between Alliance Airlines And Rockhampton Airport

The latest boost to Rockhampton Airport could see Central Queensland's flight industry take off.

Plans for the $70 million maintenance hangar at Rockhampton Airport by Alliance Airlines is currently undergoing necessary 'development application' approvals in relation to environmental, Civil Aviation Safety Authority, air services and council.

Central Queensland Local News

The build is expected to take nine months, creating 225 jobs, with 20 of the 125 maintenance staffing positions set for apprentices.

Alliance Managing Director Scott McMillan said the project will provide some "highly skilled employment for a lot of young people in this part of Australia"

Promising to inject $30 million into the local economy Rockhampton region Mayor Tony Williams said it would create growth opportunities for the region as a destination hub.

The Federal Government is injecting $15 million in seed money for the project to deliver groundworks.

