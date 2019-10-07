7000 People Celebrated Our Pioneer Heritage At Barellan's Good Old Days Festival

The Good Old Days Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary in Barellan over the weekend, drawing 7000 visitors from across the country to enjoy, learn and experience Australia's pioneer heritage.

The Festival had a record single day attendance and the biggest gathering of draught animal teams ever witnessed in the nation's history!

Among attendees were some of the most experienced teamsters in Australia, who assembled to showcase horses, camels, bullocks, donkeys, mules and goats all hauling wagons, binders, headers, ploughs, carts, buggies, sleds, sulkies and a mallee roller.

Event highlights included a ploughing competition, a Furphy re-barrelling demonstration, entertainment by bush poets, the Vagg family, who raised money for Dementia Australia, and a 90 minute harnessing of a composite team of 32 horses to the Clydesdale committee's own fully laden wool wagon.

