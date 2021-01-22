$73,000 WIN For Mates In Mirani

A group of four Mirani mates are looking forward to celebrating tonight after their favourite numbers scored them a Keno prize worth $73,076.70.



The North Queensland bunch held a Keno Classic 8 Spot winning entry in draw 645, drawn Thursday 21 January 2021.



Sharing his excitement with a Keno official this morning, the syndicate leader revealed how the group came to hold a winning entry.



“It’s amazing! What a nice amount to score!” he exclaimed.



“There are four of us, and we always put in for Keno tickets together. We’ve been playing 5 Spot entries for a while but about three weeks ago a couple of the boys suggesting playing a 8 Spot.



“So we all chose two numbers, and we’ve been playing them for about three weeks.



“I can’t believe we’ve pulled it off! When I checked the ticket, I couldn’t believe it.



“It was pretty fun calling the boys to let them know. They didn’t really believe me at first!



“We’ve never won anything like this before!”



When asked how they planned to enjoy their windfall, the happy winner said they would be returning to the place they purchased the ticket to celebrate.



“We’ll divvy the prize up between the four of us. It’s going to be awesome!” he declared.



“It will be awesome to celebrate where we purchased the ticket! It’s a great local, so we are happy for them too!”



The winning entry was sold at Mirani Hotel, 9 Alexandra Street, Mirani.



Mirani Hotel manager Paula Kenningale said she was thrilled to discover her venue had sold a major prize.



“When the winner came in to check the ticket I couldn’t believe it! We’ve never sold such a big prize!” she exclaimed.



“It wasn’t long ago that another local won $32,000 so we’re on a bit of a winning streak.



“We love giving away money to our winners, so hopefully there is another big win coming our way.



“It’s created a bit of a buzz that’s for sure! It won’t take long for the whole town to hear we’ve sold a winner.



“We are thrilled that it’s gone to locals and regulars! We wish them all the best with their prize!”



In 2020, Keno players across the eastern states of mainland Australia celebrated more than 59.9 million wins collectively worth more than $840.6 million.



During this time, Keno crowned 19 millionaires and multi-millionaires who collectively took home more than $42.3 million. Eight of these major winners were Queenslanders, including a Gold Coast man who won a Keno Classic 10 Spot prize of more than $2.02 million.



Queenslanders enjoyed more than 18.59 million Keno wins totalling more than $264.42 million at pubs and clubs across the state in 2020.



Keno players can also enter into the monthly second chance draw for the chance to win one of five $1,000 prizes by scanning their ticket at win.secondchance.keno.com.au.