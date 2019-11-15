75-Year-Old Left Unconscious On Side Of Road For 2 Hours In Port Douglas Following Assault.

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to an assault at Port Douglas last night.

At 8:30pm, police were called to Nautilus Street where a woman was located injured in the street.

At approximately 6.30pm, the woman was walking along Nautilus Street towards Mitre Street when she was assaulted by two people.

The force of the assault caused the woman to fall to the ground, knocking her unconscious.

It is believed the woman was left unconscious by the road for approximately two hours before passers-by found her and contacted police.

The 75-year-old Craiglie woman received serious head injuries and she was transported to the Mossman hospital in a serious condition. The woman remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area between 6.30pm and 8.30pm, or any motorist who may have dash cam vision to contact police

Call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.

Missed Breakfast with Elliott Lovejoy? Catch up here: