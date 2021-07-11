77 New COVID-19 Cases And 1 Death Recorded In Sydney

An alarming 77 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded overnight in Sydney with the Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealing the most vulnerable are household contacts of those infected.

“It’s quite stark and telling that more than 50 out of the 77 cases overnight were close family members of the person who had the virus and regrettably that trend will continue.” - Premier Gladys Berejiklian

Tragically, a 90-year-old woman has died after contracting the virus from a household family member.

Of the 77 new cases, 55 are linked to a known case or cluster and 33 of the new cases were infectious in the community.

Gladys warned the situation is likely to get worse.

“I’m anticipating the numbers in NSW will be greater than 100 tomorrow,”

Essential workers including tradies who visit multiple sites are being warned to be extra cautious.

“Whether you’re an electrician or whether you’re fixing essential services for people within homes or within construction sites we recommend strongly that you get tested immediately before you continue working,” she said.

The Premier says with the numbers where they are, it’s now critical for people to assume they have the virus or someone they come in contact with has the virus.

