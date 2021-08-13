$80 Million Powerball Winner Identified As North-Melbourne Dad Who Lost His Job During COVID

Here's a Feel Good Friday story! The Melbourne-based $80 million Powerball winner has been identified!

A North-Melbourne Dad has been revealed as the winner and lost his job due to the pandemic.

The man who has recently been working as a cleaner to make ends meet says he plans to pay off his mortgage and set his kids up for life with the winnings.

He had just bought a home before losing his job and said the lockdowns have been really tough for his family.

This is Australia's third largest lotto win in history and Victoria's biggest individual lottery win.

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1317 were 10, 17, 19, 21, 23, 26, 4, and the Powerball was 7.

