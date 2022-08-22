80 Year Old Man Lost For Two Days On Rural WA Property Found Alive

An elderly man who spent two nights lost in the bush on the border of his rural property, north of Kalgoorlie has been found alive.

The 80-year-old's carer raised the alarm after he failed to return to the homestead after driving to the northern boundary of his Sandstone property on Friday.

Tracking experts were bought in to the remote area on Saturday afternoon following the discovery of the elderly man's ute, along with foot tracks, leading into dense bushland earlier that morning.

“These guys tracked through the bush, and they kept going, they felt that they were close, and they still had strong tracks so come sunset when they would normally stop a search operation, they continued into the night until about midnight when it became too unsafe to continue,” WA Police Midwest Gascoyne Superintendent Steve Post told Radio 6PR.

“They rested, I wouldn’t say slept because they were on the ground ... they rested for a few hours and then at first light they were back up again.”

To the relief of his family, the 80-year-old was found resting against a tree around midday on Sunday about 14 kilometres from his vehicle.

“He was in good spirits and obviously very happy to see the three gentlemen in dark overalls who were equally as happy to see him,” Post said.

Supt Post said it was a miracle the man was found alive, with the temperature falling to 3 degrees on Saturday night and 6 degrees on Sunday.

“When we talk about survivability in those kinds of conditions for an 80-year-old man, they’re not very good, and had those TRG trackers not pursued that search into the night, I wouldn’t like to think what the result may have been given another three, six, 12 hours,” he said.

“My understanding is [the man before going missing] was quite keen to check out the northern end of his property and he couldn’t get there with his car, we couldn’t even get a four-wheeled motorbike anywhere throughout that area, so he decided he would go for a walk and see if he could make it to the boundary line.” - Supt Post

The elderly man was airlifted to Geraldton Regional Hospital for treatment.

His family in a statement, thanked WA Police and SES volunteers for their efforts.

“The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the tactical response group members and search coordinators, who worked tirelessly to bring our family member home alive in extreme conditions and a hostile environment.

“Their elite skills, extraordinary dedication and commitment made the difference between life and death,” it read.

