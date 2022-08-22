80s Aussie Anthems Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns

From Good Times to Working Class Man

Article heading image for 80s Aussie Anthems Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns

This week on Triple M we're counting down the best of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown! 

First up this week is ultimate 80's Aussie Anthems - what a decade for music in this country. Whether you were listening to your Walkman on the way to school or getting loose listening to some legends of Pub Rock down your local, a good time was had by all. And here's the best of the Aussie Anthems we grew up with as voted by Triple M Club members:

31Good TimesINXS & Jimmy Barnes
30Out Of Mind Out Of SightModels
29TouchNoiseworks
28DuncanSlim Dusty
27Back In BlackAC/DC
26Cry In Shame [Single Version]Johnny Diesel and The Injectors
25Beds are BurningMidnight Oil
24Don't Dream It's OverCrowded House
23Boys Light UpAustralian Crawl
22The Streets Of Your TownThe Go Betweens
21Run To ParadiseChoirboys
20You're The Voice [Single Version]John Farnham
19Cheap WineCold Chisel
18True BlueJohn Williamson
17Don't ChangeINXS
16To Her DoorPaul Kelly
15Pleasure And PainDivinyls
14What About MeMoving Pictures
13We Gotta Get Out Of This PlaceThe Angels
12I Was Only 19 (A Walk in the Light Green)Redgum
11What's My SceneHoodoo Gurus
10Down UnderMen At Work
9Sounds Of ThenGANGgajang
8Reckless (Don't Be So)Australian Crawl
7Power and the PassionMidnight Oil
6Never Tear Us ApartINXS
5Solid RockGoanna
4Throw Your Arms Around Me [Original Version]Hunters & Collectors
3You Shook Me All Night LongAC/DC
2Great Southern LandIcehouse
1Working Class ManJimmy Barnes

Keep it on Triple M for more countdowns from the decade fashion forgot with Flock Of 80s Countdowns!

22 August 2022

