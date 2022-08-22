80s Aussie Anthems Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns
From Good Times to Working Class Man
This week on Triple M we're counting down the best of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown!
First up this week is ultimate 80's Aussie Anthems - what a decade for music in this country. Whether you were listening to your Walkman on the way to school or getting loose listening to some legends of Pub Rock down your local, a good time was had by all. And here's the best of the Aussie Anthems we grew up with as voted by Triple M Club members:
|31
|Good Times
|INXS & Jimmy Barnes
|30
|Out Of Mind Out Of Sight
|Models
|29
|Touch
|Noiseworks
|28
|Duncan
|Slim Dusty
|27
|Back In Black
|AC/DC
|26
|Cry In Shame [Single Version]
|Johnny Diesel and The Injectors
|25
|Beds are Burning
|Midnight Oil
|24
|Don't Dream It's Over
|Crowded House
|23
|Boys Light Up
|Australian Crawl
|22
|The Streets Of Your Town
|The Go Betweens
|21
|Run To Paradise
|Choirboys
|20
|You're The Voice [Single Version]
|John Farnham
|19
|Cheap Wine
|Cold Chisel
|18
|True Blue
|John Williamson
|17
|Don't Change
|INXS
|16
|To Her Door
|Paul Kelly
|15
|Pleasure And Pain
|Divinyls
|14
|What About Me
|Moving Pictures
|13
|We Gotta Get Out Of This Place
|The Angels
|12
|I Was Only 19 (A Walk in the Light Green)
|Redgum
|11
|What's My Scene
|Hoodoo Gurus
|10
|Down Under
|Men At Work
|9
|Sounds Of Then
|GANGgajang
|8
|Reckless (Don't Be So)
|Australian Crawl
|7
|Power and the Passion
|Midnight Oil
|6
|Never Tear Us Apart
|INXS
|5
|Solid Rock
|Goanna
|4
|Throw Your Arms Around Me [Original Version]
|Hunters & Collectors
|3
|You Shook Me All Night Long
|AC/DC
|2
|Great Southern Land
|Icehouse
|1
|Working Class Man
|Jimmy Barnes
Keep it on Triple M for more countdowns from the decade fashion forgot with Flock Of 80s Countdowns!
Listen live to Triple M on the free LiSTNR App and keep up to date with all the latest in music by subscribing to Triple M Rock.