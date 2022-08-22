80s Aussie Anthems Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns

This week on Triple M we're counting down the best of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown!

First up this week is ultimate 80's Aussie Anthems - what a decade for music in this country. Whether you were listening to your Walkman on the way to school or getting loose listening to some legends of Pub Rock down your local, a good time was had by all. And here's the best of the Aussie Anthems we grew up with as voted by Triple M Club members:

31 Good Times INXS & Jimmy Barnes 30 Out Of Mind Out Of Sight Models 29 Touch Noiseworks 28 Duncan Slim Dusty 27 Back In Black AC/DC 26 Cry In Shame [Single Version] Johnny Diesel and The Injectors 25 Beds are Burning Midnight Oil 24 Don't Dream It's Over Crowded House 23 Boys Light Up Australian Crawl 22 The Streets Of Your Town The Go Betweens 21 Run To Paradise Choirboys 20 You're The Voice [Single Version] John Farnham 19 Cheap Wine Cold Chisel 18 True Blue John Williamson 17 Don't Change INXS 16 To Her Door Paul Kelly 15 Pleasure And Pain Divinyls 14 What About Me Moving Pictures 13 We Gotta Get Out Of This Place The Angels 12 I Was Only 19 (A Walk in the Light Green) Redgum 11 What's My Scene Hoodoo Gurus 10 Down Under Men At Work 9 Sounds Of Then GANGgajang 8 Reckless (Don't Be So) Australian Crawl 7 Power and the Passion Midnight Oil 6 Never Tear Us Apart INXS 5 Solid Rock Goanna 4 Throw Your Arms Around Me [Original Version] Hunters & Collectors 3 You Shook Me All Night Long AC/DC 2 Great Southern Land Icehouse 1 Working Class Man Jimmy Barnes

Keep it on Triple M for more countdowns from the decade fashion forgot with Flock Of 80s Countdowns!

