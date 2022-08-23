80s Love Songs Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns
From The Flame to Patience
This week on Triple M we're counting down the best songs of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown!
Anyone else feeling all goey today? Either we didn't check the date on that ham or we got swept up the romance of counting down the Loved Up 80's Songs That Rock. Some real sexy stuff in here - although we're not sure about the lyrics of 'Every Breath You Take' which have aged about as well as that ham.
Anyway, here's the best 80's Love Songs as voted by Triple M Club members:
|33
|The Flame
|Cheap Trick
|32
|Big Love
|Fleetwood Mac
|31
|Drive
|The Cars
|30
|Kiss
|Prince
|29
|Love Bites
|Def Leppard
|28
|We Belong
|Pat Benatar
|27
|The One I Love
|R.E.M.
|26
|When I See You Smile
|Bad English
|25
|With or Without You
|U2
|24
|What I Like About You
|The Romantics
|23
|If I Could
|1927
|22
|Head Over Heels
|Tears For Fears
|21
|Why Can't This Be Love
|Van Halen
|20
|One Love - People Get Ready
|Bob Marley And The Wailers
|19
|(I Just) Died In Your Arms Tonight
|Cutting Crew
|18
|True
|Spandau Ballet
|17
|Is This Love
|Whitesnake
|16
|I'd Die To Be With You Tonight
|Jimmy Barnes
|15
|Every Breath You Take
|The Police
|14
|Love In An Elevator
|Aerosmith
|13
|Message To My Girl
|Split Enz
|12
|I Want Your Love
|Transvision Vamp
|11
|It Must Be Love
|Madness
|10
|Take My Breath Away [Love Theme from Top Gun]
|Berlin
|9
|Every Rose Has Its Thorn
|Poison
|8
|Heaven
|Bryan Adams
|7
|Romeo And Juliet
|Dire Straits
|6
|Pour Some Sugar On Me
|Def Leppard
|5
|Keep On Loving You
|REO Speedwagon
|4
|All I Want Is You
|U2
|3
|I Want To Know What Love Is
|Foreigner
|2
|Crazy Little Thing Called Love
|Queen
|1
|Patience
|Guns N' Roses
