80s Love Songs Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns

This week on Triple M we're counting down the best songs of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown! 

Anyone else feeling all goey today? Either we didn't check the date on that ham or we got swept up the romance of counting down the Loved Up 80's Songs That Rock. Some real sexy stuff in here - although we're not sure about the lyrics of 'Every Breath You Take' which have aged about as well as that ham.

Anyway, here's the best 80's Love Songs as voted by Triple M Club members:

33The Flame Cheap Trick
32Big LoveFleetwood Mac
31DriveThe Cars
30KissPrince
29Love BitesDef Leppard
28We BelongPat Benatar
27The One I LoveR.E.M.
26When I See You SmileBad English
25With or Without YouU2
24What I Like About YouThe Romantics
23If I Could1927
22Head Over HeelsTears For Fears
21Why Can't This Be LoveVan Halen
20One Love - People Get ReadyBob Marley And The Wailers
19(I Just) Died In Your Arms TonightCutting Crew
18True Spandau Ballet
17Is This LoveWhitesnake
16I'd Die To Be With You TonightJimmy Barnes
15Every Breath You TakeThe Police
14Love In An Elevator Aerosmith
13Message To My GirlSplit Enz
12I Want Your LoveTransvision Vamp
11It Must Be LoveMadness
10Take My Breath Away [Love Theme from Top Gun]Berlin
9Every Rose Has Its Thorn Poison
8Heaven    Bryan Adams
7Romeo And Juliet Dire Straits
6Pour Some Sugar On MeDef Leppard
5Keep On Loving YouREO Speedwagon
4All I Want Is You U2
3I Want To Know What Love IsForeigner
2Crazy Little Thing Called LoveQueen
1Patience Guns N' Roses

Keep it on Triple M for more countdowns from the decade fashion forgot with Flock Of 80s Countdowns!

23 August 2022

