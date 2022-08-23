80s Love Songs Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns

This week on Triple M we're counting down the best songs of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown!

Anyone else feeling all goey today? Either we didn't check the date on that ham or we got swept up the romance of counting down the Loved Up 80's Songs That Rock. Some real sexy stuff in here - although we're not sure about the lyrics of 'Every Breath You Take' which have aged about as well as that ham.

Anyway, here's the best 80's Love Songs as voted by Triple M Club members:

33 The Flame Cheap Trick 32 Big Love Fleetwood Mac 31 Drive The Cars 30 Kiss Prince 29 Love Bites Def Leppard 28 We Belong Pat Benatar 27 The One I Love R.E.M. 26 When I See You Smile Bad English 25 With or Without You U2 24 What I Like About You The Romantics 23 If I Could 1927 22 Head Over Heels Tears For Fears 21 Why Can't This Be Love Van Halen 20 One Love - People Get Ready Bob Marley And The Wailers 19 (I Just) Died In Your Arms Tonight Cutting Crew 18 True Spandau Ballet 17 Is This Love Whitesnake 16 I'd Die To Be With You Tonight Jimmy Barnes 15 Every Breath You Take The Police 14 Love In An Elevator Aerosmith 13 Message To My Girl Split Enz 12 I Want Your Love Transvision Vamp 11 It Must Be Love Madness 10 Take My Breath Away [Love Theme from Top Gun] Berlin 9 Every Rose Has Its Thorn Poison 8 Heaven Bryan Adams 7 Romeo And Juliet Dire Straits 6 Pour Some Sugar On Me Def Leppard 5 Keep On Loving You REO Speedwagon 4 All I Want Is You U2 3 I Want To Know What Love Is Foreigner 2 Crazy Little Thing Called Love Queen 1 Patience Guns N' Roses

